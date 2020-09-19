Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 5,600 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 110.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 22,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $215,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 187.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,731,000 after purchasing an additional 678,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 92.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Argus lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

