Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 584 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,312,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,057,583,000 after purchasing an additional 61,173 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $383,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $298,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,452,000 after purchasing an additional 53,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $733.20.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total value of $764,626.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at $17,310,063.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $928.34, for a total value of $928,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $928,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MTD opened at $976.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $958.04 and its 200-day moving average is $802.87. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,009.07.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

