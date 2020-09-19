Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 7,000 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,175 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,584 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 40,429 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW opened at $141.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.98 and a 200 day moving average of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $3,744,189.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,481,442. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

