Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 730 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of Guidewire Software worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $107,501.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,552.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $141,088.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,419.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,541. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.