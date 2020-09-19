Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 792 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of Silgan worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Silgan by 1,064.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 4,669.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 16.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

