Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes $4.80 Million Position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 269,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.30% of Spirit Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 630.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,490 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 113,409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

