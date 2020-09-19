Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 214.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in DexCom by 43.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $389.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.23 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.77, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.20.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total transaction of $626,745.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at $21,075,186.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $2,525,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,070 shares of company stock valued at $22,410,949. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

