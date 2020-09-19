Telia Company AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,004,900 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 2,366,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,009.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNF opened at $3.95 on Friday. Telia has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

About Telia

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

