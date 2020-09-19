TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Position Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,798,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,696 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.22% of TELUS worth $46,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in shares of TELUS by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

TELUS stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 80.91%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

