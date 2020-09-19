Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Acquired by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Tilly’s worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLYS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tilly’s by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tilly’s by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tilly’s by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tilly’s by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilly's alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Tilly’s from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

NYSE TLYS opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.15 million, a PE ratio of 717.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Tilly’s Inc has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $135.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.94 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%. Research analysts predict that Tilly’s Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.