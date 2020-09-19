Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Major Shareholder Sells $103,714.82 in Stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 100,694 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $103,714.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,625,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tardimed Sciences Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Timber Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, September 14th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 455 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $468.65.

On Thursday, September 10th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 32,943 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $34,260.72.

NASDAQ TMBR opened at $0.97 on Friday. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.