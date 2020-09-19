Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 248,439 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of International Paper worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 207.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in International Paper by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

