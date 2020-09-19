Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,470 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Campbell Soup worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,355,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,502,000 after purchasing an additional 418,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,388,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,777,000 after purchasing an additional 290,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,948,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 113.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,038,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,563 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,251,000 after purchasing an additional 245,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $45.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.07.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

