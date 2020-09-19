Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,471 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,121,000 after buying an additional 473,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,627,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,125,000 after buying an additional 107,869 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,620,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,561,000 after purchasing an additional 148,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,367,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,449,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,595 shares of company stock worth $187,735. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.54.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

