Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $241.86 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.62.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cfra upgraded FleetCor Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.71.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

