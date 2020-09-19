Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Verisign were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Verisign by 197.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Verisign during the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Verisign during the first quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $6,371,027.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,045,942.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,111 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $204.68 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

