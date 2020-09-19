Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 17,245 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $860,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,950,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $634,930,000 after purchasing an additional 544,041 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $506,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030,972 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,034,931 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $426,184,000 after purchasing an additional 404,083 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 7,442,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $316,072,000 after purchasing an additional 734,995 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 111.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LVS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

