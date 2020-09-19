Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,162 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,423 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,369 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 235,726 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LUV. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Shares of LUV opened at $39.83 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 99.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

