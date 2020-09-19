Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,723 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.6% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

NYSE:AEE opened at $76.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.46. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

