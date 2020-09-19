Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.46 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,214,000 after buying an additional 1,750,796 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 758,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,959,000 after acquiring an additional 580,723 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,139,000 after acquiring an additional 569,090 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,907,000 after acquiring an additional 398,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,537,000 after acquiring an additional 398,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.03.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,905,285 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

