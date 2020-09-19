Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.09 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Teleflex worth $11,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Teleflex by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $337.96 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $409.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.40.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $510,368.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

