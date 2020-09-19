Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.63 Million Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,492 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Masco worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Masco by 470.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $57.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,940 shares of company stock worth $5,533,286 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.