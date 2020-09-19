Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.90 Million Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,443 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Dover worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Dover by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 27.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dover by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 563,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,315,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

DOV stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average is $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

