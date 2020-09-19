Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.37 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,596 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 982.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $133.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.23. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.17 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $170,972.63. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,948 shares of company stock worth $5,531,266. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

