Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.55 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 467,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,790 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,513,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,198,000 after buying an additional 288,325 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 30,717 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

Shares of OXY opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

