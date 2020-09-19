Toronto Dominion Bank Has $9.31 Million Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,113 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VF were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in VF by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,402,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $526,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,045 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 87.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. VF’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of VF from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

