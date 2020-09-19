Toronto Dominion Bank Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,090 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 27.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 513,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,496,000 after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $131.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.89.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

