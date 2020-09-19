Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,958,248,000 after buying an additional 938,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,416,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,319,000 after buying an additional 148,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,636,000 after buying an additional 64,051 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,968,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In related news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WST shares. BofA Securities raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of WST stock opened at $277.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $288.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.