Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $10.91 Million in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 491,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,913,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $30.79 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

