Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,784,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,356 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.32% of BlackBerry worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,980,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,757 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,004.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,512,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,960 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 881,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 713,020 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,820,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,091,000 after purchasing an additional 427,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 247.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 412,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BB shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. BlackBerry Ltd has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 75.38%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

