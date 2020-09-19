Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,129 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $748,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $4,234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,962.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,858 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,546 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.54.

TTWO opened at $158.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.