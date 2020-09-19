Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 312,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,714,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Fortinet by 28.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 245,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after buying an additional 54,333 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 56.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after buying an additional 67,768 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $3,947,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,575,807.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $562,406.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $712,842.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,681,977. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.48. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

