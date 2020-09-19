Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 14,133 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,133 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 127.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 130,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 72,778 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 74.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,849,000 after purchasing an additional 984,331 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average is $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

