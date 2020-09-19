Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 16,081 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,081 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $456,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $79.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at $16,947,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

