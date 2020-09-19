Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 162,408 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 162,408 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,664,000 after acquiring an additional 145,460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,314,000 after acquiring an additional 129,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,600,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

