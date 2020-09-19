Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 18,402 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,402 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 133.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,551 shares of company stock valued at $15,907,236. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSI opened at $157.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.30 and a 200-day moving average of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.