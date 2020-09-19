Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 18,564 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,564 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Valero Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,172,000 after buying an additional 264,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $48.71 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

