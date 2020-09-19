Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 24,780 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,780 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,357 shares of company stock worth $345,959 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

