Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 58,662 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 58,662 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after buying an additional 5,032,092 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $632,483,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,428,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,817,000 after buying an additional 7,423,313 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,895,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,822,000 after buying an additional 2,306,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,932,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,236,000 after buying an additional 961,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $25.14.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.