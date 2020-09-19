Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 69,147 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 51.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69,147 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,434,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,668,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,429,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

NYSE IFF opened at $122.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.89 and a 200-day moving average of $123.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

