Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,317 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,770 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PXD. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.36.

PXD opened at $95.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

