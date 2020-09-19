Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,806 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Kansas City Southern worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.38.

NYSE:KSU opened at $182.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.36. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,766.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $707,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,672. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

