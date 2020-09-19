Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 9,495 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 148.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 77.0% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at about $3,545,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $183.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.71. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $206.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.