Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Total were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its stake in Total by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,480 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Total by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,766,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $36.62 on Friday. Total SA has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.45%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

