TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Major Shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Acquires 5,409 Shares

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg bought 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $48,626.91. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg bought 184,421 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,626,593.22.

On Thursday, September 10th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg acquired 91,411 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $821,784.89.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg acquired 91,411 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $819,042.56.

NYSE TRTX opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 241.68 and a quick ratio of 241.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.85. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.58 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. On average, analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 266,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 177,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

