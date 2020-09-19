Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Get Trivago alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRVG. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trivago from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trivago in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.02.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. Trivago has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.54.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.74 million. Trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. Research analysts predict that Trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago in the second quarter worth $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trivago by 64.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.