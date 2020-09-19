UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,585 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of UDR worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in UDR by 41.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,548,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,061,000 after buying an additional 3,979,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 281.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,565,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,323 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 276.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after purchasing an additional 786,455 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 41.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,653,000 after purchasing an additional 684,973 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE:UDR opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Capital One Financial lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zelman & Associates lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.