UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UTZ. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UTZ Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UTZ Brands in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of UTZ opened at $18.06 on Friday. UTZ Brands has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UTZ Brands in the second quarter valued at $1,100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTZ Brands in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of UTZ Brands by 123.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 104,228 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of UTZ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $58,910,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of UTZ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About UTZ Brands

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

