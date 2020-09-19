Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.338 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has increased its dividend payment by 26.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $53.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20.

