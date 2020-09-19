Velocys (LON:VLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Velocys (LON:VLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.42) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of VLS opened at GBX 6.90 ($0.09) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.19. Velocys has a 1 year low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 16.64 ($0.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

